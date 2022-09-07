Hometown Local
Workforce Solutions Summit addresses ways to combat labor shortage

Workforce Solutions Summit
Workforce Solutions Summit(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Southern Virginia employers and developers are coming together to address how to deal with the current labor shortage.

The SOVA Taskforce held their third annual Workforce Solutions Summit at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Wednesday.

Around 100 employers and developers from Patrick County to Halifax county were there to network and gain resources to benefit their companies.

The main topic of discussion was how to recruit and retain employees when large businesses move into the area.

“Around this room you see lots of exhibitors from dozens of organizations that work with employers, but employers don’t have that at their fingertips. So, we’ve provided both online and data resources for them to help them work through the pandemic concerns and the concerns that have lingered on,” said Linda Green, executive director for the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance.

Experienced business managers also spoke about successful human resource practices.

They plan to host the Workforce Solutions Summit again next year.

