7@Four previews Buchanan Tri-Run, Ride, River Race
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buchanan Tri-Run, Ride, River race is happening this Saturday.
Participants get to experience the James River like never before as they run, ride and paddle their way through a multi-sport adventure in Botetourt County.
It consists of a two mile road run, a 13 mile road bike and a five mile kayak.
The race starts at 2 p.m. and it is $85 to participate.
The event is run by Muddy Squirrel who offer a variety of outdoor activities and events.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.