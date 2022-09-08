Hometown Local
7@Four previews Buchanan Tri-Run, Ride, River Race

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buchanan Tri-Run, Ride, River race is happening this Saturday.

Participants get to experience the James River like never before as they run, ride and paddle their way through a multi-sport adventure in Botetourt County.

It consists of a two mile road run, a 13 mile road bike and a five mile kayak.

The race starts at 2 p.m. and it is $85 to participate.

The event is run by Muddy Squirrel who offer a variety of outdoor activities and events.

