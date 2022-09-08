Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Blue Ridge Rock Festival moves to bigger Virginia International Raceway venue

Blue Ridge Rock Festival at VIR
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at VIR(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia International Raceway is hosting this year’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival, which is expected to bring over 150,000 people to the area.

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is the second largest rock festival in the country with 186 artists scheduled to perform.

The festival was moved to the Virginia International Raceway after facing logistical issues at a venue in Pittsylvania County last year.

A local from Roanoke started going to the festival back in 2017.

“Previous ones I’ve been to for Blue Ridge specifically were held in vineyards and they weren’t really accommodating for crowds this large. Every year it grew exponentially. This place is good because it’s relatively flat and they have infrastructure for large groups of campers as well being an international speedway,” said Ronald Walker, Blue Ridge Rock Festival guest.

VIR is a 1,300 acre venue compared to the 300 acre venue last year. They say getting everyone into the festival this year went smoothly.

“The infrastructure already currently in place makes it really nice. It’s a big open field, they brought everything in, and did a great job with it. Once you have a good infrastructure to start with, you can build a bit easier and a little bit quicker,” said Blue Ridge Rock Festival guest Stephen Nichols.

VIR says over 150,000 guests will come through the festival in total over the weekend, bringing a large economic impact to the area.

“I know a bunch of us came in on RVs and stopped on the way in, hit a bunch of local businesses up, loaded up on fuel and got everything ready to go,” added Nichols. “Hopefully, it brought some stuff into the area. It’s a good symbiotic relationship between the local area here and the people coming in.”

The festival began on Thursday and will continue through Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights
Teen killed in Roanoke shooting identified
Crews in Roanoke County are slowly opening up the intersection of Williamson Road and Peters...
Tractor-trailer carrying diesel crashes in Roanoke County
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
Suspect taken into custody following Campbell Co. homicide

Latest News

Riverside Lanes back in Danville
Riverside Lanes returns to Danville after being closed for two years
Jamel Flint during Sept. 8, preliminary hearing
Alleged Blacksburg hookah lounge shooter appears in court
Air7 Image of Roanoke College
Roanoke College launches new cycling program
Buchanan Tri-Run, Ride, River Race This Saturday
7@Four previews Buchanan Tri-Run, Ride, River Race