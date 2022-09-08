Blue Ridge Rock Festival moves to bigger Virginia International Raceway venue

ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia International Raceway is hosting this year’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival, which is expected to bring over 150,000 people to the area.

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is the second largest rock festival in the country with 186 artists scheduled to perform.

The festival was moved to the Virginia International Raceway after facing logistical issues at a venue in Pittsylvania County last year.

A local from Roanoke started going to the festival back in 2017.

“Previous ones I’ve been to for Blue Ridge specifically were held in vineyards and they weren’t really accommodating for crowds this large. Every year it grew exponentially. This place is good because it’s relatively flat and they have infrastructure for large groups of campers as well being an international speedway,” said Ronald Walker, Blue Ridge Rock Festival guest.

VIR is a 1,300 acre venue compared to the 300 acre venue last year. They say getting everyone into the festival this year went smoothly.

“The infrastructure already currently in place makes it really nice. It’s a big open field, they brought everything in, and did a great job with it. Once you have a good infrastructure to start with, you can build a bit easier and a little bit quicker,” said Blue Ridge Rock Festival guest Stephen Nichols.

VIR says over 150,000 guests will come through the festival in total over the weekend, bringing a large economic impact to the area.

“I know a bunch of us came in on RVs and stopped on the way in, hit a bunch of local businesses up, loaded up on fuel and got everything ready to go,” added Nichols. “Hopefully, it brought some stuff into the area. It’s a good symbiotic relationship between the local area here and the people coming in.”

The festival began on Thursday and will continue through Sunday night.

