A few showers are possible today with more sunshine Friday

Patchy drizzle and fog this morning

A few showers are still possible today

Weather Alert Day on Sunday

THURSDAY

We start off with some areas of drizzle and fog. We’ll end up with a mix of sun and clouds, but a few showers are still possible in the afternoon. Drier air will begin to move in tonight.

Some drizzle early followed by a few more afternoon showers. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Friday will be the driest day of the work week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and low 80s. We also will notice comfortable dew points in place too. Your Friday night football game day forecast is also looking nice.

Beautiful weather returns Friday leading to a great night for football.

We bring back a chance for a stray shower or storm throughout the day on Saturday, but heading into the evening looks like that chance of rain will try to increase.

WET END TO THE WEEKEND

Another wave of tropical moisture is likely setting up for the weekend as it moves out of the Gulf Of Mexico. Showers will likely be a part of the weekend forecast late Saturday, however, most models are suggesting Sunday will be the wettest of the two days with pretty much rain showers happening for the majority of the day.

Saturday looks nice with more rain Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

Outdoor events should plan for the possibility of a widespread rain on Sunday. Isolated flooding is possible- this is why our weather team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Sunday! 1-3 inches of rainfall is possible.

Afternoon highs for Sunday hang tight into the 60s and low-mid 70s for most. It will be gloomy throughout the day with lots of clouds even when it’s not raining.

Another round of tropical air moves in with rain chances increasing late Saturday and Sunday. (WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Hurricane Danielle will continue to move into the northern Atlantic before weakening in the coming days. This will not impact the United States.

Earl, just east of the Bahamas, strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night. All signs show this system won’t impact the U.S. even as models suggest it could possibly become the first major (category 3 or higher) hurricane of the season by the middle of the week.

The NHC (National Hurricane Center) is looking at the possible development of 2 more systems. Next two names on the list are Fiona and Gaston.

So far this season we have made it to the letter 'E' for tropical names. (WDBJ7)

The peak time for development is September 10th. Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

