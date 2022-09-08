Hidden Valley named Week 2 Team of the Week after shootout win over Byrd
Quarterback Brayden Moore threw for four scores while wide receiver Jackson Getz caught three touchdown passes.
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite falling to crosstown rival Cave Spring in Week 1, Hidden Valley rebounded to win a 39-36 shootout over Byrd last Friday night.
Quarterback Brayden Moore threw for four scores while wide receiver Jackson Getz caught three touchdown passes in a performance that earned the Titans WDBJ7′s Week 2 Friday Football Extra Team of the Week!
