Hidden Valley named Week 2 Team of the Week after shootout win over Byrd

Quarterback Brayden Moore threw for four scores while wide receiver Jackson Getz caught three touchdown passes.
The Hidden Valley Titans celebrate with the Friday Football Extra Team of the Week trophy.
The Hidden Valley Titans celebrate with the Friday Football Extra Team of the Week trophy.(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite falling to crosstown rival Cave Spring in Week 1, Hidden Valley rebounded to win a 39-36 shootout over Byrd last Friday night.

Quarterback Brayden Moore threw for four scores while wide receiver Jackson Getz caught three touchdown passes in a performance that earned the Titans WDBJ7′s Week 2 Friday Football Extra Team of the Week!

Catch more Hidden Valley highlights on Friday Football Extra, every Friday night at 11 on WDBJ7!

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

