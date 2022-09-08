HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Halestorm one of many great bands taking the stage at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The band, Halestorm comes at you like, well, a hailstorm.

Its sound features the feverish drum beats of Arejay Hale, with powerful vocals by his sister, Lzzy Hale.

In 1997, they formed the band, Halestorm.

The name, Arejay says, they came up with in a hurry.

“It was a talent show at the county fair in Pennsylvania, and we were like we can’t just go up there and be like we’re Lzzy and Arejay, we need a name.. And we were like how about Halestorm? Okay, that’ll work for today,” say Hale.

And the name stuck.

You could say music runs in the family.

“My dad was a bass player, and he played in a lot of bands in the ‘70s until he was drafted into the army,” says Hale.

Later he joined Arejay and Lzzy, becoming Halestorm’s first bass player.

But he wasn’t their only musical influence at home.

“Also my mom raised me on things like the BeeGees and KC and the Sunshine Band and Prince and Michael Jackson and things like that, so I got a good juxtaposition of Deep Purple, Black Sabbath and like the ‘60s and ‘70s rock era,” says Hale.

Halestorm’s career took off with the release of their 20-12 album, ”The Strange Case Of ...”

That same year, their song “Love Bites” won Halestorm a Grammy for Best hard Rock/Metal Performance. Their win came as a huge surprise to them.

“We were like, we’re a brand new band. We’re up against bands that have been around for way longer than us, there’s no way we’re going to win. I think they just threw us in just to be nice,” he says.

Halestorm has proven it has staying power-- having just released its fifth full-length studio album “Back From The Dead” earlier this year.

Hale says they’re glad to be touring again, and he’s looking forward to entertaining the crowd at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival.

“I’ll tell you one thing, playing festivals like that is one of the most fun things to do as a band. When you have that many people in front of you giving you that much incredible human energy, like an excitement,” says Hale.

He says Halestorm plays every show like it’s their last-- a greater appreciation brought on by the pandemic.

“I think we all realized just how important live music is-- for us, it’s therapeutic, and also for them, it’s therapeutic,” says Hale.

