Lawmakers release statements on passing of Queen Elizabeth II

(Alastair Grant | AP)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Multiple Virginia lawmakers have released statements on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II, who was 96 at the time of her passing, was the longest reigning monarch in Britain’s history.

“Queen Elizabeth II was beloved by millions, and I mourn with the people of the United Kingdom today,” said Senator Tim Kaine. “Her Majesty visited Virginia in 2007 while I was Governor, two weeks after the Virginia Tech shooting, and she grieved with us then, giving us a moment to unite around during an incredibly difficult time. Her kindness and grace will be missed in the United Kingdom, in Virginia, and across the world.”

