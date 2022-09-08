Martinsville Speedway celebrates 75 years

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 75-years ago, the Martinsville Speedway was born.

“This is actually the speedway’s birthday, 75th anniversary, so we’re celebrating that significant milestone at the track. It really is just something we want to give back to the community of Martinsville, Henry County, race fans all over, anybody who shows up tonight it’s a thank you for helping us get to this stage in the career of the speedway,” said Clay Campbell, president of Martinsville Speedway.

Community is paramount for Martinsville Speedway, with many residents having dozens of memories tied to the track.

“It means a lot being from my hometown, because it’s kind of an icon in a way,” said Sylvia Lemons.

“I can remember bringing my son over here for the first time and he was sitting in my lap and when the cars came by he was shaking,” said Terry Bullins.

″Everybody in our family has a favorite driver and we all kind of tease each other and we’re happy when the other person’s driver doesn’t win,” said Debbie Auriemma.

Hundreds made their way to the speedway to enjoy live music, free Martinsville dogs and even a chance to drive on the track.

75 years is quite the milestone for anything and Martinsville Speedway hopes to continue providing a special experience for all visitors.

“We keep growing and putting things back into the track and making it better for our fans, so we have a bright future of head of us, we’ve got a great history but you can’t live on history, we’re looking forward,” said Campbell.

The next race at the speedway will be the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 on September 24th.

