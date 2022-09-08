Peters Creek and Williamson Road intersection back open after fuel tanker accident

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The intersection at Peters Creek Road NW and Williamson Road in Roanoke County was shut down for five hours on Thursday after a fuel tanker overturned.

Emergency crews worked to safely get the fuel tanker out of the intersection. Workers had to empty thousands of gallons of fuel from the tank.

Roanoke County’s deputy fire chief and emergency coordinator explained the rush hour traffic made the clean up process more difficult.

“That was a major undertaking as the sun came up so to say, but school transportation and those communication efforts went very well,” Dustin Campbell said. “I think everybody was able to get where they needed to be.”

Traffic heading westbound on Williamson Road was redirected through the Kroger parking lot. The intersection opened back up around 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

“The most dangerous thing about opening an intersection back up is making sure our workers and VDOT workers are out of the way to open it,” Campbell said.

Because fuel spilled out onto the road, crews are now working on an environmental impact assessment.

“Part of this clean up phase is for us to continue to look and follow the trail of water because it did rain and we had a lot of amount of product that was on the ground,” Campbell said.

However, there’s no flammability threat to drivers in the intersection.

Officials reported the truck driver is in stable condition after being taken to the hospital early Thursday morning. There were no other injuries involved with the tanker accident.

Roanoke County officials are still investigating the cause of the crash.

