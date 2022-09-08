Hometown Local
Riverside Lanes returns to Danville after being closed for two years

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Attention all bowlers, bowling is back in the River District.

Riverside Lanes is now open in Danville under new management. The bowling alley shut down two years ago after being open for 60 years due to the pandemic.

The closest bowling alley for locals prior to the reopening was in Martinsville or South Boston.

“To me it’s kind of emotional because we hadn’t seen a lot of these people because we weren’t been getting together every week like we used to. So, it’s great to have everybody come back,” said Bruce Lapierre, vice president of Afternoon Delight bowling league.

The new owners opened the doors on Tuesday and already have eight bowling leagues signed up to play.

Riverside Lanes is open seven days a week.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

