Roanoke College launches new cycling program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star city is getting a new sports program. Roanoke College is launching a new competitive cycling program for men and women.

The new cycling team has been registered with USA cycling and will compete in the fall as a club sport. Former US Olympic team member Shelley Olds will be returning to her Alma Mater Roanoke College as the new head coach.

Olds says she wanted to be the person who started the program.

“I didn’t ride or race a bike until I was 26 years old. So, this is a lesson that I can teach anyone who thinks they like cycling or thinks they could like cycling or thinks they could be good at it. That’s where I was at twenty years ago you,” said Olds. “And I went to the Olympics.

One of the goals is to elevate to varsity status and compete in the Atlantic Collegiate Cycling Conference.

