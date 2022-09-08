Hometown Local
September is Hunger Action Month for Feeding Southwest Virginia

The Feeding Southwest Virginia sign outside of its Salem location on Wednesday.
By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - September 1 kicked off a special mission for Feeding Southwest Virginia: Hunger Action Month.

”It’s an opportunity for us not just to engage with our community, but to educate, engage and empower our community to work together,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia.

This year is even more important, as increased benefits during the pandemic have started to go away.

“The last couple years there was additional USDA food that we got in through the government, through Farmville and donated product, and now we’re back down to the levels we were in 2018.”

A community food drive will be going on throughout the month where Feeding Southwest Virginia is asking for canned meats, canned fruits, canned vegetables, dry beans, soup, canned meals and peanut butter. They are asking for no glass items and any peanut butter that is not Jif.

“We’re hoping by having this food drive, calling attention to the fact that Hunger Action Month, you certainly can do something.”

The co-sponsors of the community food drive include: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Kroger, Beth Israel Roanoke and Voices of Faith.

For more information, you can head to Feeding Southwest Virginia’s website here.

