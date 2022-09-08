Hometown Local
Sheetz celebrates ‘Truck Driver Appreciation Week’ by lowering diesel prices at the pump

The promotion ends on September 30.
The promotion ends on September 30.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The gas station, Sheetz, is lowering its price of diesel fuel for the entire month of September. Diesel costs $4.49 a gallon until September 30.

The lower price is for truck driver appreciation week. All 654 Sheetz stores across the country will have the reduced price of diesel to support truck drivers.

The public relations manager for Sheetz explained many truckers pay for their own fuel.

”Truckers are the backbone of our country and Sheetz recognizes that truckers are some of our best customers,” Nick Ruffner said. “Trucker appreciation week is actually coming up next week, but we thought we could do better as far as appreciating our truckers.”

Truck drivers can also get a free meal at Sheetz starting on Sunday. Drivers should enter “TRUCKYEAH” on their Sheetz mobile app.

The meal offer, along with the lower diesel prices, will end on September 30.

