Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Kristin Armstrong is visiting Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist cyclist Kristin Armstrong is visiting the star city. She’s supporting Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge Twenty24 female cyclist team. A program she was a part of before it came to Roanoke.

“Without this program, I definitely wouldn’t be able to say that I’ve accomplished what I’ve accomplished,” said Armstrong.

After starting a family Armstrong retired but was able to compete again thanks to the program. They allowed her to bring her son along and create a family-friendly environment.

“And so that’s what so unique about this team is that they allow you to not only create your environment,” added Armstrong. “They also allow you to set your own goals that work for you. And that’s really the fast track to making it and to be successful.”

Today they are doing the same for other athletes like para-athlete Jamie Whitmore. The program says it was the first professional team to incorporate para-athletes into the regular squad.

“And it really means a lot. Because just like juniors who need that support and that push, and that development para-athletes need that support as well,” said Whitmore.

Whitmore is a cancer survivor that paralyzed most of her left leg. She is now a paralympic gold medalist.

“This has created an opportunity for me to encourage people not to give up that the battle is hard but there is another side of it,” explained Whitmore.

Having the Twenty24 team in Roanoke has created an opportunity for cyclists to find community.

“And is only gonna make it stronger in cycling and especially supporting women cycling which isn’t as big as men cycling is even better,” added Whitmore.

Armstrong says this is the key to success.

“I know a lot of the time we think about success and athletics, it takes hard training,” said Armstrong. “It takes eating well and doing everything right but really it takes community.”

Armstrong says the team can help the star city by attracting more visitors. The TWENTY24 team alongside Armstrong will be holding a meet and greet Saturday, September 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Outdoor Pavilion at Smith Park on the Greenway.

