Tractor-trailer carrying diesel crashes in Roanoke County

By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A tractor-trailer carrying diesel fuel crashed in Roanoke County Thursday morning, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Crews say the crash occurred at the intersection of Peters Creek Rd and Williamson Rd in the Hollins area. The entire intersection is closed and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

The tractor-trailer was carrying 6,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Haz-Mat teams and a clean-up contractor are coming to the scene.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

