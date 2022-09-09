Hometown Local
21 years later, Roanoke emergency organizations remember 9/11

A drawing of a firefighter following the September 11 attack on the World Trade Center. The drawing is hanging in the Roanoke County Emergency Communications Center.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”We pulled out a TV at the church and turned it on and started watching in horror just like everybody else.”

“Your heart just sank, it really did.”

Most of us remember where we were on September 11, 2001. That’s no different for Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue’s community outreach coordinator Brian Clingenpeel.

“9/11 is the day that we lost more firefighters than we ever have before in the history in one single event,” said Clingenpeel.

415 emergency responders died that day, including 343 firefighters. It’s no surprise to current first responders of the heroic actions that so many performed that day.

“That’s what we do. We have a horrific incident like that, our job is to risk all to save all and that’s what New York’s Fire Department did that day,” said Hoback.

Following that day, it also sparked more people wanting to become first responders.

“Right after that, we were a thousand applications, 1,200 applications after that,” said Hoback.

“I think for them it was inspiring to see that and they wanted to be a part of that,” said Clingenpeel.

Even to this day, 9/11 changed how first responders operate everywhere.

“We’re having to be more cautious today because we never know what events we’re going to are just routine, or are they events that are not routine, if terrorist in nature,” said Hoback.

As we continue to remember those who were lost that day, emergency organizations also encourage us to keep in mind their families. and those who have died from and are currently dealing with health conditions sustained that day.

On Saturday, the Roanoke community will come together for the annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. You can find the event’s page here.

