7@four: The Diary of Anne Frank at Mill Mountain Theatre

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Beginning on September 21 and running through October 2, Roanoke’s Mill Mountain Theatre will present “The Diary of Anne Frank.”

This project is based on the book by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, adapted by Wendy Kesselman. It is produced by Ginger Poole.

More information and tickets can be found by visiting the Mill Mountain Theatre website.

