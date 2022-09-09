Christiansburg’s ‘Rockin’ Main Street Concert Series’ event Saturday rescheduled to later date

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Due to the potential for weather issues, the Town of Christiansburg is rescheduling its “Rockin’ Main Street Concert Series” event from Saturday to September 24.

Jason Adamo will be performing with a new opening act to be announced at a later date.

The “Rockin’ Main Street Concert Series” is brought to you by Christiansburg Parks and Recreation and is free to attend.

Stay updated on future events by visiting the Town of Christiansburg’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.