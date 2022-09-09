Hometown Local
Community discussion shines spotlight on lynching history in Roanoke

By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday night’s program on lynching in Roanoke has been years in the making.

“Bill (Bestpitch) and I had a lunch engagement on October 2, 2019. We discussed at great length, two black men that were lynched in Roanoke and the organization Equal Justice Initiative Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama,” said Dr. Brenda Hale, chair of the Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative Community Remembrance Projects Coalition.

The coalition has been researching history for the past few years in the Roanoke Valley. Hale said it was alarming the amount of information they learned. Those in attendance were able to learn the names of Thomas Smith, who was lynched on Sep. 21 1893 and William Lavender who was lynched on Feb. 12, 1892.

On Thursday night, the coalition, made up of more than 30 people in the Roanoke area, spoke about a variety of topics. Including: pictures from the Lynching Memorial in Montgomery, the legacy of racial terror, lynching’s in Roanoke and the history of Old Lick Cemetery.

The presentation was a chance to shine a spotlight on the underrepresented history of racial inequality in the Roanoke Valley.

“This is the commencement of our coalition to continuing to do community events to bring to light the history that has been swept under the rug for so many years, and help people understand how that history, even if it was 100 years ago, continues to impact what happens in Roanoke, Virginia today,” said Councilman Bill Bestpitch.

Like Bestpitch said, this is just the beginning for the coalition, who wants these conversations to continue into the future. That’s what their focus is: education.

“When you think about Dr. King and when he said he was striving for that beloved community, well we have not reached that point yet, but I can say that Roanoke Virginia is on the way,” said Hale.

Speakers at the event included Jordan Bell, Jennie Waering and Councilman Joe Cobb.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, an Equal Justice Initiative Historical Marker Dedication will be held for Thomas Smith.

