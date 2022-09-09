Hometown Local
Deputies are investigating a death with “unknown circumstances”

File - Police lights
File - Police lights(Source: MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death with unknown circumstances.

The death occurred in the area of the 4800-block of Colonial Highway and was discovered around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The deceased person’s name has not been released, but officials say the person was an adult male.

The Sheriff’s Office says further information and updates will be released as they become available.

