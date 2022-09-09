Experts, correspondents reflect on Queen Elizabeth II’s death

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Tech librarian who moonlights as an expert on the British monarchy admitted Thursday she wept as news broke that Britain’s longest ruling monarch had died.

Marlene Keonig is a librarian for Virginia Tech’s Washington-Alexandria Architecture Center. But since middle school, Koenig said she devoted herself to the study of Britain’s royal family after finding books on past monarchs in her local library.

Koenig, based in Alexandria, has written several books and regularly publishes to her blog Royal Musings.

She told WDBJ7 that even though the Queen was in her nineties, her death is still a shock to the system for millions. For context, Koenig reminds us the Queen’s first Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, was born in 1874. That’s 100 years before the birth of current Prime Minister Liz Truss who took over this week.

Koenig said it’s important to remember, the royal family is part of American history, too.

“Our history as the development of a nation,” she explained. “Yeah we didn’t get along at first and there was that little issue of about burning down the White House. But if you look at Virginia, she visited Virginia on numerous occasions, she spoke in Richmond. She’s been to Williamsburg and Jamestown, she’s been to Mount Vernon. And you know, Virginia’s named for Queen Elizabeth the first, so I think there is an absolute fascination.”

Leaders from across the country and even right here in Virginia have been reacting to the news.

The United Kingdom will spend the next ten days in mourning over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

WDBJ7 White House Correspondent Jon Decker joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk Thursday to bring us the latest on procedure.

Decker explains there was a plan already in place called Operation London Bridge. That swiftly allowed Prince Charles to become *King Charles following his mother’s passing.

State leaders will descend on London for her funeral. President Biden has called for the lowering of the American flag until that time.

Decker explains almost nothing compares to a loss this large.

“The reason why there is such reverence, the aura for the Royal family, is because of the work of Queen Elizabeth II,” he explained. “She really worked at it. She was indeed focused more than anything else in advocating for her country and perpetuating the Royal Family and the importance of the Royal family in the UK.”

Friday around 1 p.m. eastern time, King Charles III is expected to address the public.

Koenig explained his coronation is likely to occur in about a year’s time.

