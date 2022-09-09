Fans getting set for Panthers’ season opener against the Browns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weekend weather could be a little tricky for the Carolina Panthers’ season opener at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

Still, that’s not going to stop thousands of fans who’ve been waiting months to see the team in action.

Uptown Charlotte will be packed with Panthers fans Sunday morning ready for tailgating and a new team as the team takes on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at 1 p.m.

The game can be watched on WBTV, but for those who are going to the game, there are some important reminders.

The ticket office and fan store open at 9 a.m. Sunday, while the Fan Zone opens at 11 a.m. All tickets are electronic through the Panthers app or Ticketmaster and fans will be going through security at the main gates.

No umbrellas are allowed inside the stadium, so fans should grab a rain jacket or poncho. They’ll also have to follow a strict clear bag policy.

Fans are excited to see quarterback Baker Mayfield take the field at Bank of America Stadium, especially since he’ll be facing his old team, the Cleveland Browns.

“Honestly just excited to see what Baker can bring to the table. He’s not a terrible QB he’s a pretty good QB. I think he can do some good things. Man, just excited to see what he can do honestly,” fan Corey Dixons said.

Sunday’s season opener does fall on Sept. 11 and the Panthers are paying remembrance.

Sunday’s Keep Pounding drummer is a retired New York city firefighter who responded to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001 and survived the collapse of the North Tower.

