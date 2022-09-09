Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Fans getting set for Panthers’ season opener against the Browns

The game can be watched on WBTV, but for those who are going to the game, there are some important reminders.
The game can be watched on WBTV, but for those who are going to the game, there are some important reminders.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weekend weather could be a little tricky for the Carolina Panthers’ season opener at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

Still, that’s not going to stop thousands of fans who’ve been waiting months to see the team in action.

Uptown Charlotte will be packed with Panthers fans Sunday morning ready for tailgating and a new team as the team takes on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at 1 p.m.

The game can be watched on WBTV, but for those who are going to the game, there are some important reminders.

The ticket office and fan store open at 9 a.m. Sunday, while the Fan Zone opens at 11 a.m. All tickets are electronic through the Panthers app or Ticketmaster and fans will be going through security at the main gates.

No umbrellas are allowed inside the stadium, so fans should grab a rain jacket or poncho. They’ll also have to follow a strict clear bag policy.

Fans are excited to see quarterback Baker Mayfield take the field at Bank of America Stadium, especially since he’ll be facing his old team, the Cleveland Browns.

Related: QB Mayfield has another revenge game, this time vs. Browns

“Honestly just excited to see what Baker can bring to the table. He’s not a terrible QB he’s a pretty good QB. I think he can do some good things. Man, just excited to see what he can do honestly,” fan Corey Dixons said.

Sunday’s season opener does fall on Sept. 11 and the Panthers are paying remembrance.

Sunday’s Keep Pounding drummer is a retired New York city firefighter who responded to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001 and survived the collapse of the North Tower.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews in Roanoke County are slowly opening up the intersection of Williamson Road and Peters...
Tractor-trailer carrying diesel crashes in Roanoke County
File - Police lights
Deputies are investigating a death with “unknown circumstances”
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at VIR
Blue Ridge Rock Festival moves to bigger Virginia International Raceway venue
Jamel Flint during Sept. 8, preliminary hearing
Alleged Blacksburg hookah lounge shooter appears in court

Latest News

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins looks on from the sideline during the second...
Redskins coach applauds player protests, will support kneeling players
Liberty wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting...
Redskins draft pick from Liberty says he had coronavirus
Don Shula, winningest coach in pro football history, dies at 90
Liberty wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting...
Liberty standout Antonio Gandy-Golden embraces NFL chance in D.C.
Former Liberty star receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden drafted by Redskins with 36th pick in fourth round of 2020 NFL Draft