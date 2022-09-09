Hollins University alumni in London react to Queen Elizabeth’s death

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People from all across our area are sending their best wishes to Britain today, and others are actually there.

WDBJ7 spoke with a pair of former Hollins University classmates who live in London to give us an inside look.

Meredith Hunter said the reactions have been different. Some people want the monarchy to end and others have been in tears all night.

Holly Peterson said the queen’s death could be compared to the death of a sitting US president.

“It is also one of those things where given the line of succession most of us will never see a queen again. Because the next three monarchs are going to be men. So, it’s been an interesting transition to see that,” said Peterson.

Hunter works for the Royal Botanic Gardens, in Kew, and has met King Charles.

”The news was flashing that she has passed away and I kinda remember sorta having an audible gasp. You know it didn’t feel real at the moment,” said Hunter.

“There are some mechanistic stuff that changes,” added Peterson. “For example, many of the top lawyers in the UK are called queens council. They’ve all now have to change all their business cards because they’re all now kings council.”

Peterson says other things like paper money, coins, and stamps will also have to be changed to show King Charles.

