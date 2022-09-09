Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Man arrested following February homicide in Pittsylvania Co.

Courtesy: Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff's Office(Courtesy: Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Daniel Wayne Neal, 28 of Gretna, has been arrested after a homicide in February along Boxwood Road.

He is charged with the murder of Charles Van Hooker who was found by deputies on the morning of February 11. The Medical Examiner found the cause of Hooker’s death was by gunshot and a homicide.

According to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Neal is also charged with entering a dwelling house with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson and the use or display of firearm in committing a felony.

He is being held on no bond in the Pittsylvania County Jail with a first scheduled court appearance yet to be determined.

Contact 800-791-0044 with information. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says callers can stay anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if information leads to the arrest of an individual and/or recovery of evidence.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews in Roanoke County are slowly opening up the intersection of Williamson Road and Peters...
Tractor-trailer carrying diesel crashes in Roanoke County
File - Police lights
Deputies are investigating a death with “unknown circumstances”
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at VIR
Blue Ridge Rock Festival moves to bigger Virginia International Raceway venue
Jamel Flint during Sept. 8, preliminary hearing
Alleged Blacksburg hookah lounge shooter appears in court

Latest News

WDBJ7
What’s What With the Weekend, September 9-11
Roanoke Fire-EMS makes history.
Roanoke Fire-EMS appoints fire female fire marshal in the departments’ history
Youngkin signs tax reduction for veterans
Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom
Hollins University alumni in London react to Queen Elizabeth’s death