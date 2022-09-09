Man arrested following February homicide in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Daniel Wayne Neal, 28 of Gretna, has been arrested after a homicide in February along Boxwood Road.

He is charged with the murder of Charles Van Hooker who was found by deputies on the morning of February 11. The Medical Examiner found the cause of Hooker’s death was by gunshot and a homicide.

According to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Neal is also charged with entering a dwelling house with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson and the use or display of firearm in committing a felony.

He is being held on no bond in the Pittsylvania County Jail with a first scheduled court appearance yet to be determined.

Contact 800-791-0044 with information. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says callers can stay anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if information leads to the arrest of an individual and/or recovery of evidence.

