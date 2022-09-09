Olde Salem Days return to downtown Salem

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 200 vendors are getting ready for the 42nd annual Olde Salem Days. The downtown Salem event returns on Saturday.

Event goers should expect craft tents, food vendors and local businesses to be lined along the streets.

Main Street will be closed from Thompson Memorial to Chestnut Street starting at 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Academy, Union, Broad, North Market and College Avenue will also be closed for one block off of Main Street.

South Market Street will be closed from Main Street to Calhoun Street. The streets are set to reopen at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The president of the Rotary Club of Salem explained the community is excited for a hometown favorite to return.

”People from all over the place just live for it and look forward to it every year,” Jane Johnson said. “It’s a year long effort to put it together and a lot of work goes into it, but it’s so rewarding to see all of the folks walking around.”

Street parking downtown for the event is limited. Parking is not allowed at Liberty Square or the Salem Farmers Market. Event goers can park at the Salem Civic Center and take the free shuttle downtown.

Olde Salem Days opens at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. in downtown Salem.

