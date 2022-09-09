Hometown Local
Potential human remains found Tuesday in Carroll Co.

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office with evidence of potential human remains that were found by a citizen this week in the Iron Ridge area.

The Criminal Investigations Division was also requested at the scene, after which the area was processed and evidence was collected on Tuesday.

