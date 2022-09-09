Potential human remains found Tuesday in Carroll Co.
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office with evidence of potential human remains that were found by a citizen this week in the Iron Ridge area.
The Criminal Investigations Division was also requested at the scene, after which the area was processed and evidence was collected on Tuesday.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.