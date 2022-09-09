Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

‘Project Healing Waters’ helps struggling veterans through fly fishing


According to the U.S. Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs, an average 22 veterans die by suicide every...
According to the U.S. Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs, an average 22 veterans die by suicide every single day.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to the U.S. Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs, an average 22 veterans die by suicide each day. The wounds of war can be too much for many of the men and women returning home.

A group in Beckley is working to give struggling veterans a lifeline through fly fishing. They are part of a group called ‘Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing,’ a national organization with chapters located across the country.

Mike Davis, who runs the Raleigh County group, served in the U.S. Air Force and was part of the mission that helped free American hostages from Iran in 1980. But when he returned home, he said he found it difficult, suffering from bouts of depression and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“We’re out here drinking coffee, eating donuts, and telling lies,” he joked. It’s a non judgmental environment. We’re all suffering the same stuff. We’ve been down the same road.”

Steve Kemper, another wounded veteran, suffered a number of injuries to his body and back while serving in the U.S. Army and in Iraq. Now paralyzed, he works to help others through the same struggles.

“For many veterans, you don’t want to admit that you have a problem sometimes. It seems easier to hide that sometimes than to seek help.”

The group meets at the Maxwell Hill Community Center in Beckley to learn and practice for their trips on the water.

While the water doesn’t wash away all their troubles, Kemper said it is a start. “You get immersed in what’s going on out there on the water and you forget about the other stuff. Even if it’s just for a day. You can forget about all your troubles and things that are on your mind.”

Davis said the group is open to new members. Healing Waters will meet next on September 15, at 5 p.m., at the Maxwell Hill Community Center. While the non-profit covers all the costs for veterans, Davis said the organization is currently looking for swift boat sponsors for their trips out on the water.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge Rock Festival at VIR
Blue Ridge Rock Festival moves to bigger Virginia International Raceway venue
File - Police lights
Deputies are investigating a death with “unknown circumstances”
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland
Potential human remains found Tuesday in Carroll Co.
A Nebraska family says they are frustrated with car title delays after purchasing their vehicle...
‘Absolutely unacceptable’: Family waiting for car title months after online purchase

Latest News

UVA Football
Illinois football defeats Virginia 24-3
Rain chances continue tonight with lows in the 60s.
Weather Alert Day: Isolated downpours may cause flooding issues
Virginia historical marker honoring the Martinsville Seven
Virginia historical marker commemorates Martinsville Seven
Rocky Mount Fire Department organizes a 9/11 memorial walk.
Rocky Mount Fire Department walks more than 2 miles to honor the fallen heroes of 9/11
Photo credits: Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department
Truck crashes into house along Depot Road in Rustburg late Friday Night (9.9.2022)