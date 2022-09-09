Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Rabid fox reported in Roanoke

POLICE LIGHTS
POLICE LIGHTS(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies.

The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area.

The health district is reminding residents that Virginia law requires pet owners, with dogs and cats, are required to be up to date with rabies vaccinations for animals four months and older.

Residents should avoid going near wild animals and are asked to report any abnormal behavior that involves wild animals.

All animal bites and rabies exposures must be reported to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District,

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews in Roanoke County are slowly opening up the intersection of Williamson Road and Peters...
Tractor-trailer carrying diesel crashes in Roanoke County
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
File - Police lights
Deputies are investigating a death with “unknown circumstances”
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at VIR
Blue Ridge Rock Festival moves to bigger Virginia International Raceway venue
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
New COVID boosters targeting Omicron becoming available
UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Health to expand job-training program with $50,000 grant
Bivalent COVID booster now available