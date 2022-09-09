Rabid fox reported in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts say a fox that was caught in Roanoke on September 3rd has tested positive for rabies.

The fox was found in the area of Crescent Boulevard and Starkey Rd in the Cave Spring area.

The health district is reminding residents that Virginia law requires pet owners, with dogs and cats, are required to be up to date with rabies vaccinations for animals four months and older.

Residents should avoid going near wild animals and are asked to report any abnormal behavior that involves wild animals.

All animal bites and rabies exposures must be reported to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District,

