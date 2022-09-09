Remembering Queen Elizabeth’s visits to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Queen Elizabeth visited Virginia at least four times during her reign.

The first came in 1957, for the 350th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown, and the last - 50 years later - for the celebration of Jamestown’s 400th.

Over two days in early May, 2007 she travelled to Jamestown and Williamsburg, and to the State Capitol in Richmond.

Cheers rose from the crowd as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip stepped from the Executive Mansion with then Governor Tim Kaine and First Lady Anne Holton.

She set off on a “walkabout,” accepting gifts and sharing words with the well-wishers who had gathered in Capitol Square.

Her visit came just two weeks after the Virginia Tech Tragedy.

“My heart goes out to the students friends and families of all those killed and to the many others who have been affected,” the monarch said during remarks to a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly.

She consoled the Virginia Tech community in her speech and she met with students and families of the victims.

“So the fact that she knew that the visit was mostly a celebration, but there were some people who were really going through a lot of pain and she wanted to be with them for a few minutes said an awful lot about her character,” Sen. Tim Kaine said Thursday afternoon. “So Virginians are really, really sad to hear this news today.”

The Queen’s connection with the Commonwealth of Virginia began 50 years earlier, when she participated in the 350th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown.

Charlottesville welcomed the Queen in 1976 during the nation’s bicentennial celebration, when more than 20,000 people gathered on the lawn at the University of Virginia, and heard her pay tribute to Thomas Jefferson.

“It is a moving experience to stand here amidst the beauty he created of this university and to reflect that it was for that that he wished to be remembered, rather than for his authorship of the Declaration of Independence, a document which changed the course of history,” the Queen said in her remarks.

“She literally ruled, served as Monarch for 70 years. I mean, think about that. That’s what, almost 30 percent of the time that we’ve been a nation,” said Sen. Mark Warner Thursday afternoon. “She was in many ways the glue that not only held the United Kingdom together, but close to 40 - 50 countries I believe that are part of the Commonwealth. It is not only a loss for the British people, but a loss I think for the world.”

During her last visit to Virginia, Queen Elizabeth was here for just over 24 hours, but 15 years later, many Virginians remember her visits well, and many are mourning with the British people.

