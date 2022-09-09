Roanoke Fire-EMS appoints fire female fire marshal in the departments’ history

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City’s Fire department is making history.

From selling computers to making history. Rebecca Smith decided to change careers after finding out Roanoke Fire-EMS was hiring.

“I think it was about being part of the bigger picture,” said Smith. “Being part of something where we could help the community.”

Smith joined the department in 2003. And after meeting colleagues at the fire Marshall’s office, she knew that’s what she wanted to do.

“I wanted to be able to go out in the community and make a difference,” explained Smith. “So, at that moment in time that’s where I decided to set my career path, take the right classes.”

19 years after joining Roanoke Fire-EMS, Smith has been appointed to Fire Marshal/Battalion Chief of Fire Prevention. Becoming the first woman to hold the position in the fire department’s history.

“It’s just an honor. It’s an honor to be able to have their vote of confidence to be able to fill this position,” added Smith.

Paving the way for the younger generation and letting them know they can be anything they want to be.

“I like the fact that I can give some folks you know ‘hey I can do this.’ Or you know ‘hey maybe when I grow up, I can follow in those footsteps,’” said Smith.

Her vision for the new position is to prevent as many fires and injuries as possible.

“My main goal is to get out to the public so we can continue to educate,” added Smith. “So, we can get that actual prevention aspect into it to help lower the damages, lower the fires, and increase everybody’s education on the matter.”

Smith’s first official day as Fire Marshal will be September 20th.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.