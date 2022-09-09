Hometown Local
Roanoke home destroyed in fire

Fire on Wise Ave SE in Roanoke.
Fire on Wise Ave SE in Roanoke.(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke home was destroyed in a fire Thursday, according to Roanoke Fire-Ems.

Crews say they responded to the 1500 block of Wise Ave SE at 7:21 a.m.

Crews say they tried to put out the fire from outside the home, as the home was deemed unsafe for crews to be inside. Crews say they believe the home was abandoned.

The Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. The home was deemed a total loss.

Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 9, 2022
Campbell County Sheriff's Office Investigating Death With Unknown Circumstances
Community Remembers Underrepresented History in Roanoke
