Salem’s Jayveon Jones makes big impact against Franklin County

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Last week’s Game of the Week down in Rocky Mount proved to have a dramatic ending. It’s an ending that wouldn’t have been as intense had our Hardees Player of the Week made less of an impact.

“I always like running the ball and scoring touchdowns.”

Salem Junior fullback Jayveon Jones certainly showed that off in Friday night’s win in Rocky Mount- scoring four total touchdowns. It was a boost for the Spartans as they returned to the Commonwealth after a week one loss in West Virginia.

“Going into the game, I was just trying to forget about last Friday, the big loss we had. Going into the game, trying to get better than last Friday. After the play, worry about the next position and get on defense, try to get the ball back, and really win,” said Jones.

The game came down to the final seconds, ending with a failed 2 point conversion attempt by Franklin County, leading Salem to a 33-32 win.

“Effort wise we kept playing, just going to the next play. So we just pulled it out,” he continues.

Jones has been handling a football since he was five, and his passion for the sport has continued to grow in the shadow of a decorated Salem program.

“Growing up in this area and watching Salem play and how successful they are, I just wanted to play and be a part of the program,” he adds.

Jones gives credit to his teammates for his stellar Friday night performance saying he is simply executing the task he’s expected to do.

“Really just doing my job. As Coach Holter will always say, I am mu brother’s keeper, and I will do my job, so that’s really it. Being dependable and depending on your brothers and your brothers depending on you. Really how to go 100% every play, every time and give a champions effort.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.