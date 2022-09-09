Weekend equals wet with heavy pockets of rain at times

Dry for Friday with a mix of sun & clouds

Tropical moisture surges into the region Saturday

Weather Alert Day on Sunday due to flooding concern

FRIDAY

Friday will be a dry one with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and low 80s. We also will notice comfortable dew points in place too. Your Friday night football game day forecast is also looking nice. Clouds will increase during the evening hours leading to mostly cloudy conditions overnight and into our Saturday.

Beautiful weather returns Friday leading to a great night for football.

SATURDAY

A low pressure system over the Gulf of Mexico will begin to push rain into the area throughout the day on Saturday. Right now it looks like showers will head areas in SW Virginia first (during the morning) then move their way up to the northeast throughout the afternoon. Showers will be widespread during the afternoon and evening on Saturday. Isolated downpours are possible. Outdoor plans especially in the afternoon and evening will not be favorable.

RAINFALL: .50″ to 1″+

Rain showers continue to increase throughout the day on Saturday. (WDBJ7)

Afternoon highs will be scattered in the 60s and low-mid 70s.

SUNDAY - WEATHER ALERT DAY

Sunday is looking like a gloomy, wet day. Consider it a lazy Sunday with outdoor plans not being favorable again. Very humid air will continue to feed northward and get squeezed out along the mountains, especially Sunday morning.

Heavy downpours are possible which can heighten our flood risk. We have issued a Weather Alert Day due to the possibility for isolated flooding. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL: .50″ to 1.0″ is possible Sunday with weekend rainfall totals of around 1-3″+ of rain is expected.

Weather Alert Day is issued Sunday due to the possibility for flooding. (WDBJ7)

Tropical moisture brings a chance for isolated flooding this weekend. (WDBJ7)

Model guidance is showing the steadier rain may exit the region by the afternoon with lingering, scattered showers to follow.

Afternoon highs for Sunday hang tight into the 60s and low-mid 70s for most.

NEXT WEEK

A cold front will sweep through the region by the middle of next week delivering some refreshing, drier air and slightly cooler temperatures. Still expecting scattered showers and storms for Monday, but by Tuesday we will dry out and notice comfortable dew points building in. High temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s for most.

Behind the cold front, a much drier air mass arrives with increasing sunshine and fewer showers. (WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Earl, just east of the Bahamas, strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night. All signs show this system won’t impact the U.S. even as models suggest it could possibly become the first major (category 3 or higher) hurricane of the season by Friday.

The NHC (National Hurricane Center) is looking at the *possible* development of 2 more systems. Next two names on the list are Fiona and Gaston.

So far this season we have made it to the letter 'E' for tropical names. (WDBJ7)

The peak time for development is September 10th. Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

