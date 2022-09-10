Appalachian Power helps Roanoke Rescue Mission install energy-saving LED lighting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power has helped the Roanoke Rescue Mission save energy with new LED lighting. And the utility believes other small businesses can benefit from the same kind of conversion.

Friday morning, the Rescue Mission thanked Appalachian Power for providing 100% of the cost to install the new LED lamps.

And Appalachian Power is encouraging small businesses to take a closer look at its TakeChargeVA Small Business Direct Install Program.

“This lighting is much better on your eyes, people’s eyes, and I just hope it will save the mission each month on their electric bill,” said Rescue Mission Facilities Administrator Randy Chiang. “And I know that it will.”

“Hopefully other small businesses will see this, reach out to us and get some advice,” said Kevin Brown, Energy Efficiency Consumer Programs Coordinator with Appalachian Power, “because we’ll come in and do some low-cost direct-install energy-efficiency measures, and we can also explain where their business is using energy.”

The Rescue Mission is replacing lights throughout its facility.

In addition to the gift of equipment from Appalachian Power, the project promises substantial monthly savings.

