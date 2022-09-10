Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide.
“We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”
