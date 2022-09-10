Hometown Local
Former First Lady of Virginia honors Queen Elizabeth II, sharing memories of her 2007 visit

Former Virginia First Lady Anne Holton during a zoom interview Friday.
Former Virginia First Lady Anne Holton during a zoom interview Friday.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In 2007, Virginia Governor at the time, Tim Kaine, and First Lady Anne Holton, welcomed Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip to Virginia for the 400th anniversary of Jamestown.

“We kind of knew this was her last visit to the United States, it was very special,” said Holton.

The day was special and Holton remembered a funny story of the months before the visit.

“Many months before the Queen came, her team came to visit and that included the Queen’s dresser, who wanted to know what I was going to wear for the Queen’s visit and actually looked through my closet with me. As she looked through my closet with me to see what I was going to wear, I said well gosh I don’t know I might even go buy a dress for the Queen’s visit. I later figured out that she was trying to make sure she didn’t clash with me.”

Holton laughed as she said she let the dresser know she’d be wearing pink and the Queen ended up wearing purple that day. Today, she also thought about what an honor and a privilege it was to be able to meet her.

“She has been such a great leader and a unifier and a symbol of dignity and kindness really.”

For those who might not know the Queen’s history, Holton said she had many qualities that people can learn from.

”I think one thing thing they can learn from reading about her is the role of civility in public life, which is something we need to relearn that lesson a little bit in the United States today.”

During the visit, Holton said she was also able to see the Queen’s humility firsthand, which was a special experience.

