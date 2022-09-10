Police investigating incident between fan, referee at football game in Arkansas
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 1:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Lepanto police are investigating an incident after things got a little heated at a high school football game.
KAIT caught the moment on camera at the East Poinsett County vs. Walnut Ridge football game:
After a referee told the crowd to quiet down, an older man stepped onto the field, which led to a heated argument.
It does not appear anyone was hurt, and the man was told to leave the game.
