Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Police: Man offers mother cash for daughter in attempted kidnapping

Chicago police say they are looking for a man who offered a mother cash for her daughter in an attempted kidnapping. (Source: Chicago Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (CNN) - Chicago police say they are searching for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping.

Authorities say a man tried to kidnap a 5-year-old girl Friday morning.

The girl and her mother were walking on a sidewalk when they said the man had approached them.

The man allegedly offered the mother cash for her daughter. Police said he tried to pull the girl toward him when she refused.

The mother and daughter were able to escape, but police are now looking for the man.

Police said the suspect is believed to be a white man, between the ages of 20 and 25, with bright red hair and a thin beard. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, red shorts and a black hat.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights
Deputies are investigating a death with “unknown circumstances”
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at VIR
Blue Ridge Rock Festival moves to bigger Virginia International Raceway venue
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland
Potential human remains found Tuesday in Carroll Co.
A Nebraska family says they are frustrated with car title delays after purchasing their vehicle...
‘Absolutely unacceptable’: Family waiting for car title months after online purchase

Latest News

FILE - Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine’s Kharkiv area
William Stanley
Police arrest landlord accused of running over tenant, killing him
FILE - This Feb. 7, 2012 photo shows a cross on a grave at the Wounded Knee National Historic...
South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site
Photo credits: Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department
Truck crashes into house along Depot Road in Rustburg late Friday Night (9.9.2022)