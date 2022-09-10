Hometown Local
Roanoke residents remember and share memories of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana issues of Time Magazine at the Ploughcroft Tea Room in...
Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana issues of Time Magazine at the Ploughcroft Tea Room in Lynchburg.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The death of Queen Elizabeth II sent shockwaves around the world, but it also extended to southwest Virginia.

”It was a shock. Even though, you think well that’s silly to say that, a shock. She was 96-years-old but she was just an ever-present and so you just didn’t think that she could leave us,” said Michael Roberts.

“She’s always there, like a mother in a way, always there,” said Pam Robinson.

Pam Robinson and Michael Roberts both came to the United States in the 1970s.

“I came to the U.S. in 1972 and I worked at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C. for three years,” said Robinson.

“I came to the United States at the end of 1977, I was assigned to work at the British Embassy in D.C.,” said Roberts.

But each have memories of the Queen while they were still living in Britain.

“It’s funny because we’d read about her and sometimes she’d be on the train, would go through our village and we’d wave at her,” said Robinson.

“Of course I was very conscious of the Queen, being in her majesty’s Navy,” said Roberts.

Though she was the Queen, Roberts and Robinson will both remember how she carried herself.

“She was very compassionate and she dealt with an awful lot of stuff with family and she always did it so well. I just will always remember her as doing a great job and I can’t imagine anybody else doing it,” said Robinson.

“She just treated everybody the same, there was no airs or graces about her and just a thoroughly decent person as well,” said Roberts.

They also feel the Queen leaves a lasting legacy everyone should learn about.

“I think people today should learn about how wonderful a Queen was, she wasn’t just a figurehead where you just looked at her and she smiled, she worked very, very hard,” said Robinson.

“She meant continuity, she was somebody who was always there, a steadying force for the country,” said Roberts.

