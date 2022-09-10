Hometown Local
Rocky Mount Fire Department walks more than 2 miles to honor the fallen heroes of 9/11

Rocky Mount Fire Department organizes a 9/11 memorial walk.
Rocky Mount Fire Department organizes a 9/11 memorial walk.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount Fire Department hosted its 9/11 Memorial Walk for the second time on Saturday, September 10.

Multiple first responders from different agencies walked more than 2 miles to remember those who lost their lives.

Community members thanked them for their service as they marched down the streets.

Each one of them rang a bell as they arrived at their destination.

During the remarks, many of them said they joined the department after that day. Rocky Mount Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Brad Basham hopes the bravery of the fallen heroes continues to inspire the next generation of first responders.

”I pray as time goes on that we don’t just see it as a page in a book in a history book. I pray that we continue to remember and act upon that,” said Basham. “But I would also take it as a challenge. Every organization, law enforcement, Fire-EMS, dispatchers, we’re all struggling to find fellow coworkers and volunteers.”

The Memorial Walk ended with a prayer for the victims and their families.

