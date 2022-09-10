Truck crashes into Rustburg building, causes oil leak late Friday night

RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two walls of a house were knocked down and an unstable roof came as a result of a pickup truck running into the building at the intersection of Village Hwy and Depot Rd. late Friday night.

The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they responded at 11:18 p.m. to the site where the driver lost control down Depot Road as they were driving over railroad tracks, leading them into the building.

Two people were in the truck and both were able to evacuate before emergency officials arrived on the scene. After being checked by EMS, they did not require admittance to a hospital.

The truck hit a 250-gallon tank of heating oil off of its stand and created a small leak. Concord VFD was asked to bring a hazmat trailer so the fuel could be offloaded into 55-gallon barrels.

The Lynchburg Fire Department aided with the stabilization of the building. AEP secured the electrical components of the structure.

All units cleared at around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

