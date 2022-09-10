Weather Alert Day Saturday: Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding

Showers arrive this morning

Rain may be heavy at times Saturday afternoon into Saturday night

Weather Alert Day on Saturday & Sunday due to flooding concern

SATURDAY (Weather Alert Day)

You’ll want to plan accordingly especially during the afternoon and evening. Plan for morning showers followed by a more steady moderate to heavy rain by the afternoon.

Rain spreads into the region from South to North this morning into the afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

MORNING: A few showers arrive from the south Saturday morning but coverage will be spotty and amounts light.

AFTERNOON: Showers become more numerous as coverage increases, especially the later we go into the afternoon. Pockets of heavy rain are possible toward evening.

Heavy rain spreads into the region this afternoon and evening. (WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY EVENING INTO SUNDAY MORNING: The rainfall amounts and coverage will pickup Saturday night, and may be heavy at times. With a fully-saturated atmosphere, we could have some localized flooding issues if waves of rain hit the same areas over and over. The biggest concern is along either side of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding later today. (WDBJ Weather)

Heavy downpours are possible which can heighten our flood risk. We have issued a Weather Alert Day due to the possibility for isolated flooding.

Afternoon highs will be scattered in the 60s and low-mid 70s.

SUNDAY (Weather Alert Day)

Sunday is looking like a gloomy, wet day early on. However, we will get some breaks in the rainfall during the afternoon with mostly off/on showers bringing spotty coverage.

RAINFALL TOTALS:

Widespread amounts of 1″ is likely, with 2″ - 3″ along the Blue Ridge Saturday night into Sunday. The final wave looks to exit north Sunday afternoon.

Widespread rain of 1-2" with higher amounts possible. (WDBJ Weather)

Model guidance is showing the steadier rain may exit the region by the afternoon with lingering, scattered showers to follow.

Afternoon highs for Sunday hang tight into the 60s and low-mid 70s for most.

NEXT WEEK

We’re still expecting scattered showers and storms for Monday, but by Tuesday we dry out and notice a significant drop in humidity. High temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s.

Most of the week is looking quite dry with gradually warming temperatures heading into the weekend.

Behind the cold front, a much drier air mass arrives with increasing sunshine and fewer showers. (WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Hurricane Earl continues to meander off the coast of Canada and will remain in the Atlantic.

The NHC (National Hurricane Center) is looking at the *possible* development of another system off the coast of Africa. Next two names on the list are Fiona and Gaston.

So far this season we have made it to the letter 'E' for tropical names. (WDBJ7)

The peak time for development is September 10th. Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

