Free college-level history class for hometown veterans

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Veterans across our hometowns are eligible to sign up for a semester of discussion and discovery.

Clemente Course in Humanities is sponsoring a free college-level course for Veterans.

They are partnering with Roanoke Public LibrariesVirginia Tech, and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. 

The class, “Democracy and Duty: Activating Service,” will explore what drives the call to service and how to repurpose that passion.

“When People ask me. I spent 28 years in the military, total. What is it that you miss the most? It’s the community. It’s the comradely,” said Veteran and Virginia Tech Professor Jim Dubinsky. “It’s the sense of people knowing who you are, what you do, and why you do it. And I think that’s probably the thing that this provides in addition to an opportunity to learn together.”

The class will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Williamson Road Branch Library. You can register by emailing vtvets4humanities@gmail.com.

