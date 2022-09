LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Flames football team grabbed a win over UAB Saturday afternoon to the tune of a 21-14 victory.

Three different players, Kaidon Salter, Dae Dae Hunter, and Shedro Louis, all punched a touchdown in on the ground.

Liberty goes on the road against No. 23 Wake Forest next Saturday.

