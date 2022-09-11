Hometown Local
Man arrested after threatening to kill deputies with a machete

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in jail after barricading himself and threatening Henry County deputies with a machete.

Deputies were called for a domestic assault situation in Martinsville at 3:30 this afternoon. When they arrived at the address on Lake Tree Drive and approached the home, Richard Perry Swisher slammed the door shut on them.

As deputies tried to enter the home, they say he brandished the machete and threatened to kill them.

Deputies tried to convince Swisher to come out, but say he refused and stated he would kill anyone who came inside.

The Sheriff’s Office says negotiators were called and made continuous attempts to get Swisher to leave the home.

Around 6:40 in the evening a tactical unit from the Sheriff’s Office was able to enter the home and take Swisher into custody.

He is charged with the following:

  • Domestic assault and battery
  • Brandishing a bladed weapon with the intent to intimidate
  • Obstruction of justice

Swisher has been taken into the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

