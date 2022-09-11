One person displaced after Lynchburg fire early Sunday morning

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A homeowner is left displaced after an early morning fire in Lynchburg along Chadwick Drive.

The Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company says were alerted at around 2 a.m. and that all residents were out of the building. An active fire was confirmed through the roof.

Flames were also visible through the front door.

