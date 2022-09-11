Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Pry gets first win at Va. Tech; Hokies beat BC 27-10

Tech improves to 1-0 in ACC play.
Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry celebrates following his first win with the Hokies at Lane...
Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry celebrates following his first win with the Hokies at Lane Stadium.(WDBJ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:29 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Grant Wells threw for 140 yards and a touchdown to lift Virginia Tech to a 27-10 victory over Boston College.

The Hokies (1-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) also got a strong performance from their defense, holding the Eagles (0-2, 0-1 ACC) to 155 yards and sacking BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec six times.

The win marked the first for first-year Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry, a former Hokie graduate assistant in the mid-1990s.

Jurkovec finished with 135 yards passing to lead BC.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potential human remains found Tuesday in Carroll Co.
Blue Ridge Rock Festival at VIR
Blue Ridge Rock Festival moves to bigger Virginia International Raceway venue
Youngkin signs tax reduction for veterans
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide
Check conditions of roadways throughout the region

Latest News

Liberty Flames
Liberty football defeats UAB 21-14
UVA Football
Illinois football defeats Virginia 24-3
Christiansburg at William Byrd
Christiansburg at Byrd
Hidden Valley at Northside
Hidden Valley at Northside