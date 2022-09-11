One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - State Police says they are looking for the driver of a green Harley Davidson motorcycle that is believed to be involved in a shooting along I-81 in Roanoke County at mile marker 137 on Sunday evening.

A person has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

A motorcycle crash in Botetourt County at mile marker 169 is believed to have involved someone within the same group as the suspect.

