One taken to hospital after shooting along I-81 in Roanoke Co.

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - State Police says they are looking for the driver of a green Harley Davidson motorcycle that is believed to be involved in a shooting along I-81 in Roanoke County at mile marker 137 on Sunday evening.

A person has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

A motorcycle crash in Botetourt County at mile marker 169 is believed to have involved someone within the same group as the suspect.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

