Spotty showers linger today

Lots of clouds and spotty showers today

A front brings a few storms on Monday

Sunny and drier for the rest of the week

SUNDAY

Areas of dense fog are developing this morning. That will lift, but a lot of clouds will likely linger today. A few spotty showers, mist, and drizzle are likely this morning. We will get some breaks in the rainfall during the day with off and on showers likely in the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

Spotty showers are possible this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEK

We’re still expecting scattered showers and storms for Monday as a front crosses through, but by Tuesday we dry out and notice a significant drop in humidity. High temperatures will be in the 70s and low 80s throughout the work week. Low temperatures will drop back down into the 50s for most.

Most of the week is looking quite dry with lots of sun.

Behind the cold front, a much drier air mass arrives with increasing sunshine and fewer showers. (WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC is watching a disturbance moving off the coast of Africa. There is a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days.

NHC 5 day outlook (WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

