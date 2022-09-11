Woman dead after crash along Rt. 29N in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Route 29N in Pittsylvania County Saturday evening left one person dead and another in the hospital.

According to Virginia State Police, Samuel C. Pickral, 26 of Hurt, Va., was driving when the SUV ran off of the left side of the roadway and overturned in the median before resting in the southbound lanes.

Pickral was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The passenger in the vehicle was Arriana Wyatt, 24 of Hurt, Va., and was also not wearing a seatbelt. Wyatt died at the scene.

State Police responded to the crash site located two tenths of a mile south of Route 863 at around 7:46 p.m. Saturday evening.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.